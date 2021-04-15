Sports

Liverpool Apologize As Fans Attack Real Madrid Team Bus

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
1

Liverpool have apologized after the bus conveying Real Madrid players to Anfield for their Champions League clash got attacked by fans.

The windscreen and other parts of the bus was damaged by angry fans who waited for the bus before the game that ended goalless with Liverpool crashing out of the competition.

Issuing an apology, Liverpool promised to assist the police in fishing out those behind the attack.

“We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening,” Liverpool statement read.

“It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals.

“We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Coronavirus: Liverpool's Klopp In The Dark On EPL Title Coronation

No Guarantee Liverpool Will Qualify For Champions League – Klopp

6 hours ago
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Zidane Bemoans Team's 'Worst Game Of La Liga Season'

What Zidane Told Real Madrid Players Before Liverpool Game

7 hours ago
Why FA Cup Replays Should Be Scrapped - Pep Guardiola

Haaland Is Unstoppable – Guardiola Hails

7 hours ago
musa super eagles

Ahmed Musa Rejoins Kano Pillars

1 day ago
Back to top button