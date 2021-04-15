Liverpool Apologize As Fans Attack Real Madrid Team Bus

Liverpool have apologized after the bus conveying Real Madrid players to Anfield for their Champions League clash got attacked by fans.

The windscreen and other parts of the bus was damaged by angry fans who waited for the bus before the game that ended goalless with Liverpool crashing out of the competition.

Issuing an apology, Liverpool promised to assist the police in fishing out those behind the attack.

“We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening,” Liverpool statement read.

“It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals.

“We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”