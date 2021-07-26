List Of Top Contenders For Ballon d’Or Award

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, is reportedly topping the list of players tipped to contest for this year’s Ballon d’Or Award, Sportskeeda reports.

Others in the list include Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski etc.

Recall that the award was not handed out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of footballing activities.

Below is the top 10 for the Ballon d’ Or power ranking;

10. Neymar Jr – Paris Saint-Germain

9. Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

8. Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain

7. Erling Haaland – Norway/Borussia Dortmund

6. Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

5. Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

4. N’Golo Kante – Chelsea

3. Jorginho – Chelsea

2. Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

1. Lionel Messi – Barcelona