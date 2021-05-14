Lingard Named EPL Player Of The Month

Jesse Lingard has been named English Premier League player of the month after he netted nine goals in 13 appearances so far.

The Manchester United man is currently on loan at West Ham where he has displayed awesome form.

He had lost out in the award in February and March to Ilkay Gundogan and Kelechi Iheanacho respectively.

Reacting, Lingard told West Ham’s website, “It’s amazing. It’s the first time in my career that I’ve received this award and I’d obviously like to thank the fans for voting, my teammates and staff for helping me get there.

“It’s been a long road and I’ve been nominated the last two months and even getting nominated was a great feeling for me as I want to be up there with the best and competing for the best awards.

“I definitely think I’m in the best form of my career. I’ve always wanted to work on consistency in my game and I think it’s come at a good time.