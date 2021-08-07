Lilian Esoro Announces Mum’s Passing

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro has taken to social media to announce the passing of her mother.

The actress shared a picture of her late mum with a caption to express how she feels about the loss.

Lilian Esoro wrote, “Julie girl…..

There would have never been a good time for you to go, i never would have imagined it will be this soon. I still find this hard to believe. Maybe writing it down would! I don’t even know how to act anymore. I will miss you terribly.

We all will. Mummy UWANILEEEE…. Hmm…

What do you want me to tell Jayden?

Who will comfort me? Who will comfort us? You were your children’s angel here on earth!

Fly with the angels and keep watching over us.

This one is hard!

Rest Well Mom. “