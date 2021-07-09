Lil Wayne Talk Favourite Sex Position With Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Wayne had a chat about sex positions on Instagram.

On Thursday night, the longtime collaborators went live on Instagram and Nicki Minaj put Lil’ Wayne on the spot by asking him his favorite sex position during their conversation.

In a clip making the rounds on Twitter, Nicki Minaj asks Lil Wayne bluntly, “What’s your favorite position?”

Not missing a beat, Wayne replies, “On top, in any part of life — not just the bedroom. Just on top.”

Nicki says, “I keep forgetting he’s so fucking smart and then it’s always a double entendre.”

Lil Wayne continues, “I can explain. When you on top — now, I don’t want to mess you up Nicki. Listen, when you’re on top, you just lay her down and go, ‘Stop movin, stop movin, stop all that humpin’ back.”

Nicki then jumps in, “Let me say this first Wayne and you tell me how you feel as a guy. If the girl’s legs can’t go all the way up like that so the n-gga can suck your toes while he’s on top, then you ain’t doing it right.

Wayne replies: “I’m not into that. I like the woman to lay down and just look up at me, just to see the power she has over me in such a moment.

“So a woman could be like, ‘So damn I’m just laying here, I ain’t humping back, I ain’t doing nothing and you feeling like this? I’m a powerful muthafucka.’ I just like a woman to know the power she has, possess.”