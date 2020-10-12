Lil Frosh Apologizes For Battering His Girlfriend, Gift Camille

Singer Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh has apologized for battering his girlfriend, Gift Camille.

The incident had drawn an outcry from social media users who slammed the singer after pictures showed his girlfriend badly bruised.

His record contract with Davido Music Worldwide, DMW, was called off as a result of the incident.

Camille who narrated what led to the battering said that the singer was mad at her because she was on phone talking to her friend.

Lil Frosh has now apologized for his actions and inactions and has revealed that he’s on top of the situation.