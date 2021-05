Ligue 1: Lille Dethrone Paris Saint-Germain As Champions

Lille secured the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title on Sunday, pipping Paris Saint-Germain to the championship by one point.

Win over Angers sees Lille clinch title despite PSG beating Brest

Christophe Galtier’s side won 2-1 at Angers to ensure they finished in top spot, with PSG’s 2-0 victory at Brest proving academic.

It is Lille’s fourth top-flight title in the professional era and their first since 2010-11, when Eden Hazard was named the competition’s player of the year.

Lille pick up club-record Ligue 1 points haul

Lille’s points tally of 83 is the best in their history and they only lost three matches all season, the last of which was in March against Nimes.

It is Galtier’s first Ligue 1 title as a coach, while Sunday’s match is expected to be his last at the club before he takes charge of Nice.

Lille’s triumph was inspired by the form of 35-year-old striker Burak Yilmaz, who scored 16 times in his first campaign in France’s top tier.

He is the first player to score at least 15 goals in his first Ligue 1 season with Lille since Moussa Sow hit 25 in their title-winning campaign a decade ago.

PSG denied title for only the second time in nine years

It is only the second time in nine seasons that PSG have not been crowned champions, with Monaco also having lifted the trophy back in 2016-17.