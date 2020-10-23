Lifeless Speech – Fayose Slams Buhari’s National Broadcast

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari in Thursdays national broadcast.

Buhari had addressed the nation over the series of peaceful and violent protests which was experienced in the past week.

His speech was slammed by Fayose who described it as lifeless.

The former Ekiti State governor took to Twitter shortly after Buhari finished addressing Nigerians.

He wrote: “Speechless speech. I warned Nigerians.

“Mr President has never disappointed me.

“Nothing else can be lifeless than the President’s Speech.

“Those who brought this CHANGE should enjoy the NEXT/NEW LEVEL while it lasts.”