Lekki Toll Gate Shooting: Don’t Give Up – Nnamdi Kanu To Protesters

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has urged the EndSARS protesters in Nigeria not to give up despite shootings from security operatives.

Kanu through IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, urged for support for the protests which he says will free Nigerians from Fulani jihadists.

He also revealed that the IPOB is working tirelessly to ensure that the whole world hears about the atrocity against the Nigerian people.

His statement reads:

“As this struggle to free Nigerians from bondage and Fulani subjugation gets to its crucial stage, we the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, urge the #EndSARS protesters not to give up. As our leader predicted the oppressors will try every option including shooting at the protesters to quell the protest, but nobody should be deterred.

“We call on every youth, man and woman to join the protests now. This is the time everybody should identify with this movement to rescue our collective future and destiny from suffocation by the Fulani janjaweeds and jihadist cabal running Nigeria in the name of the dead Buhari. Every indigenous nationality must come out to support this movement pioneered by our brave youths. It will be dangerous if Nigerians allow this effort to die down.

“IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are working tirelessly to ensure that the whole world hears about this atrocity and take necessary action. These barbaric attacks on peaceful and unarmed citizens whose only crime is demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance won’t go unpunished.

“We, therefore, call on everybody never to allow themselves to be intimidated by Fulani terrorist soldiers because that is their strategy. The Fulani want to instill fear into the minds of Nigerians so as to intimidate everyone into subjugation and continue with their killing spree unchallenged. We won’t cave in. We must be willing to resist them for the sake of our children. If we fail to stand our ground now and defend ourselves against these vampires, our generations unborn may never be free from Fulani bondage.”