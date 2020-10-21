Lekki Toll Gate Shooting: Adeboye Reacts, Tells Protesters What To Do

Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has reacted to the shooting of EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

The incident which happened on Tuesday night is said to have been perpetrated by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

Condemning the attack, Adeboye urged the protesters to stop any form of actions that can provoke the military.

His statement reads: “I condemn in the strongest possible terms, attacks launched by the Nigerian military on unarmed young people, who have been peacefully protesting police brutality over the last 12 days as #EndSARS protests.

“I am confounded that prior to the sad events at the #LekkiTollGate, the Nigerian Police failed to arrest the weapon-bearing hoodlums who were attacking the well-organized and non-violent #EndSARS protesters.

“The condemnable actions of the military risk driving the agitations of the young people underground, thereby making the situation unmanageable.

“I call on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate the tragic events at Lekki and other parts of the country, give justice to all victims even as it engages the #End SARS protesters to reach a common agreement to end police brutality.

“I am also appealing to the Youths to allow peace reign & stop any form of action that would give the Military any other form of excuse to attack.

“May the peace of God come upon our nation, now more than ever in JESUS name (Amen).”