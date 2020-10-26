Lekki Toll Gate Doesn’t Affect My Income In Anyway – Tinubu

APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu has said that his income remains the same whether one or 100,000 vehicles pass through that Lekki toll gate.
Tinubu said this in reaction to claims that he owns a share in the toll gate where soldiers allegedly shot at EndSARS protesters.
According to the former governor of Lagos State, facts will show that he has no ownership in the toll gate.
“I ask people to thoroughly investigate the matter of my alleged ownership of the toll gate. By seeking facts, instead of being swayed by gossip, you will find I have no ownership interest or involvement in the toll gate.
“Having no business interests in the operation, my income remains unchanged whether one or 100,000 vehicles pass through that gate”, the politician asserted.
