Lekki Shooting: We’ve Identified Barracks Were Soldiers Came From – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond, ASCAB, has given an update on the findings of the group concerning the Lekki toll gate shooting.

Falana who spoke when he featured on ARISE TV yesterday, said that the barracks where the soldiers came from has been traced by ASCAB.

“We have already identified the barracks where the soldiers left for Lekki, we have already identified the barracks,” Falana said.

“The President was likely to have been told, soldiers were ordered so I want to believe that’s why it was not addressed and they said it was a rumour but I think the facts are emerging now, that indeed soldiers went to Lekki, indeed they fired at protesters and indeed some of the protesters at least two have been officially acknowledged to have died from gunshot wounds.”

He said that an independent panel of enquiry into the Lekki shooting will be constituted by ASCAB.

“ASCAB shall establish an Independent National Citizen’s Panel of Inquiry under a number of conditions Composition of the Citizen’s Panel of Inquiry shall comprise representatives of credible and identified organisations of the youth that took part in the #Endsars protest movement, including the Feminist Coalition, among others; representatives of credible and tested civil society organisations,” he said.

Falana slammed the Federal Government for it’s disregard for the rule of law and the rights of the citizens.

He said that Nigeria has been made to look like an u serious country due to the constant denials by the Federal Government.

“I have never seen it anywhere in the world where in the federal capital of a country where you have all the embassies, you have unmarked vehicles taking thugs round and it was being filmed and the thugs were being ferried by officials of the government and we are being told it’s not the State Security Service and in Lagos it was not the Nigerian Army that shot,” he said.

“Such denials do not portray Nigeria as a serious country, because it is the duty of the government anywhere in the world to trace those criminals and bring them to book.

“Nigerian government has no respect for the rule of law and have ensured they stave off all forms of protests in the country.

“Every designated venue for protest in the country have been fenced by government to prevent demonstrations. In Lagos, the Gani Fawehinmin square in Lagos has been fenced while the Unity fountain in Abuja has also been fenced, and the same government has said citizens have the right to protest.”