Lekki Shooting: Sanwo-Olu Govt Admits Requesting For Army

The Lagos State Government has admitted that it requested the presence of soldiers of the Nigerian Army at the Lekki toll gate.

Recall that EndSARS protesters were allegedly shot by the soldiers who had dispersed their gathering.

The Nigerian Army yesterday admitted that its soldiers were present on the night but didn’t shoot any protester.

It also said that they were there at the request of the Lagos State Government.

Reacting to the statement from the army, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos state governor said: “The angle should actually be that the military has come out to deny that they shot at anybody. There has been the accusation saying that they shot, they killed.

“If you read that statement very well, the Army is saying that they did not shoot at civilians and that what they did, followed strictly the rule of engagement.

“And then, if you read the statement very well, the angle of Lagos State government, you understand. There is nothing wrong to say, lawlessness, anarchy has come and the military should be called to intervene. There is nothing wrong there, there is nothing wrong there.”