Lekki Shooting: Nigerian Army Speaks On Moving 20 Dead Bodies

The Nigerian Army has described as fake news a report that it moved 20 dead bodies from scene of the Lekki shooting.

Sahara Reporters published an exclusive report claiming that at least 20 bodies of endsars protesters had been moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital(IDH) mortuary in Yaba.

A part of the report reads:

”At least 20 bodies of EndSARS protesters massacred at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos by operatives of the Nigerian Army on October 20, 2020, were on Friday secretly moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) mortuary in Yaba.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Lekki massacre victims were moved to the IDH mortuary after a postmortem examinations was conducted on their bodies at the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.”

Reacting via its Twitter handle, the Nigerian Army described the report as fake.