Lekki Shooting: Nigerian Army Speaks On Moving 20 Dead Bodies

The Nigerian Army has described as fake news a report that it moved 20 dead bodies from scene of the Lekki shooting.
Sahara Reporters published an exclusive report claiming that at least 20 bodies of endsars protesters had been moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital(IDH) mortuary in Yaba.
A part of the report reads:
”At least 20 bodies of EndSARS protesters massacred at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos by operatives of the Nigerian Army on October 20, 2020, were on Friday secretly moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) mortuary in Yaba.
SaharaReporters gathered that the Lekki massacre victims were moved to the IDH mortuary after a postmortem examinations was conducted on their bodies at the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.”
Reacting via its Twitter handle, the Nigerian Army described the report as fake.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.