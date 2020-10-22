Lekki Shooting: Nigeria Does Not Have A President – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his silence on the Lekki toll gate shooting.

Apostle Suleman who tweeted said that such silence never happens in same climes.

The clergyman said that Buhari’s silence has made him to conclude that Nigeria doesn’t have a president.

He tweeted: “In sane climes,the president by now would had gotten the contacts of the victims families and reached out to them personally.but 48hrs after a black tuesday, @MBuhari hasn’t even addressed the nation.he hasn’t come out to condemn it.I can confidently say we dont have a president.”