Lekki Shooting: Learn From UK’s Mistakes- Archbishop Of Canterbury Tells Nigeria

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has urged Nigeria to learn from the mistakes made by the UK concerning acts of violence.

Welby said this in reaction to the Lekki toll gate shooting which occurred last week Tuesday.

He said “the deliberate shooting of unarmed protestors in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria last week was an outrage.

“I say this as a human being, as a Christian, and as the leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion – which counts some 18 million Nigerians as part of our global family.

“But I also say this as a British citizen, knowing that in our recent colonial past, the UK has committed appalling acts of violence.

“Just over a year ago, I visited the site of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, India, where a great number of Sikhs – as well as Hindus, Muslims and Christians – were shot dead by British troops in 1919.

“I had no status to apologise on behalf of the British government for that atrocity. But I could speak of my shame, sorrow and horror that it happened.

“And while I absolutely have no place to lecture or rebuke Nigeria, a country that is very dear to my heart, I can say this: learn from our mistakes.

“Do not go further down the path of violence and injustice. Turn around and find the path of peace, justice and reconciliation.”