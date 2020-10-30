Lekki Shooting: Lagos Panel Denied Access To Military Morgue

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry has denied access to the morgue at the hospital of the Nigerian Military on Friday.

The panel visited the hospital as part of its investigation into the shooting of EndSARS protesters allegedly by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

The panel was told that the morgue has been under renovation since October 2018 which is part of why they were denied access.

A member of the panel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, had earlier said, “We got information impromptu, we could not give them notice because of the importance of what we want to do; it is an investigation. So, if we give information ahead of time that may jeopardise the essence of the investigation.

“We are exercising our mandate on behalf of the governor of Lagos State under the tribunals of inquiry law.

“We have already inspected the Lekki toll gate today and we decided to pay an unscheduled visit to the mortuary of the Military Hospital because we have confidential information concerning certain events that took place in the hospital here.

“We don’t want to make any conclusions yet until we have access to that mortuary to inspect it.

“We have a pathologist with us who is here to help us conduct medical examination of bodies that we may find in the mortuary.”