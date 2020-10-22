Lekki Shooting: Fayose Questions Buhari’s Silence

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has queried the continued silence of President Muhammadu Buhari amid ongoing protests in Nigeria.
Fayose who took to Twitter wondered why Buhari is silent despite reports of the killing of protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos on Tuesday night.
The former governor said that the president’s silence is an indication that something is wrong somewhere.
He tweeted: “Is this really the Gen. Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians elected as their President? Can a father keep silent for this long when his children who are only agitating for food are being killed by his own security guards?
“Honestly, no true President of a nation will wait to be compelled to speak to his people at this critical time. One is getting convinced that something must be wrong somewhere. Sad!”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.