Lekki Shooting: Army Used Blank Bullets – Former Spokesman Sani Usman

A former Director Public Relations of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman (rtd), has said that it was blank ammunition hay the Nigerian Army used on EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

Speaking on Arise TV on Friday, Usman said that blank ammunition has no effect on its target.

“If you look at the canisters, they were blank ammo and blank ammo don’t even kill. At a close range, l – maybe 100-metres – maybe it will have some pigmentation on your skin.

“Remember the military are armed and by the nature of their training, they are trained to kill and I think the military in its wisdom instead of using live ammunition decided to use blank armour which is meant for training.

“I think they should be commended for that otherwise there would have been serious collateral damage, but they were professional enough to have done that,” Usman said

Usman also slammed the Amnesty International over a a statement it issued criticizing the Nigerian Army.

According to Usman, Amnesty International has a long history of spurious claims against the military.

“There was a time when I was the director army public relations, Amnesty International accused the Nigerian military of killing over 5000 people in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

“Common sense would have told you that there was no hospital with the capacity to contain even 50 dead bodies or 100. This and many other spurious allegations have been going on against the Nigerian military by the Amnesty International,” he said.