Lekki Shooting: African Bar Association Calls ICC To Wade In

African Bar Association, AFBA, has said that the Lekki shooting has to be looked into by the International Criminal Court, ICC.

According to the AFBA President, Hannibal Uwaifo, the shooting perpetrated by soldiers on EndSARS protesters is something within the investigative jurisdiction of the ICC.

“The group of soldiers and those who authorized them violated the rights of the protesters. If soldiers are sent to quell a peaceful protest and, in the process, they kill protesters, it is assumed that you sent soldiers to kill people,” Uwaifo said as quoted by Vanguard.

According to him, “saying that you didn’t tell soldiers to kill won’t be acceptable. Like I said you are said to intend the natural consequence which flows from the act. And that natural consequence of shooting at peaceful protesters is death.”