Featured

Leke Adeboye Reacts To Death Of Brother

Damola Areo2 hours ago
6

Leke Adeboye who is one of the sons of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to the death of his brother, Pastor Dare Adeboye who died in his sleep on Wednesday night May 5 in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he is based with his family.

Leke Adeboye in his reaction on his official Instagram page posted a scripture from the bible on the death of the righteous.

The scripture reads;

“The righteous man perishes(at the hand of evil), and no one takes it to heart, Faithful and devout men are taken away, while no one understands. That the righteous person is taken away(to be spared) from evil and disaster.”

Damola Areo2 hours ago
6

Related Articles

Activities At Redemption Camp Grounded As Adeboye’s Son Dies

3 hours ago
Father Mbaka Releases Prophecy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mbaka Suspended By Catholic Church Amid Spar With Buhari

10 hours ago

Pastor Anselm Madubuko’s Wife Reveals She Was Bullied For Her Dark Skin

1 day ago
Father Mbaka Releases Prophecy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

No Amount Of Oil Block Worth My Anointing – Mbaka

2 days ago
Back to top button