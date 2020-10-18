Leke Adeboye Joins #EndSARS Protesters At Alausa

Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has joined EndSARS protesters in Lagos.
He joined the protesters at the front of the Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.
His mother, Foluke Adeboye, had earlier sent three trucks of snacks and water to support the protesters who spend all night in front of the government secretariat.
Two days ago, the RCCG staged a prayer protest in front of the church’s Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.
This was after the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye, spoke in favour of the protests which are against police brutality and bad governance.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.