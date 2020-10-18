Leke Adeboye Joins #EndSARS Protesters At Alausa

Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has joined EndSARS protesters in Lagos.

He joined the protesters at the front of the Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

His mother, Foluke Adeboye, had earlier sent three trucks of snacks and water to support the protesters who spend all night in front of the government secretariat.

Two days ago, the RCCG staged a prayer protest in front of the church’s Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

This was after the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye, spoke in favour of the protests which are against police brutality and bad governance.