Leaving Nigeria Doesn’t Mean You Will Be Rich – Frank Donga

Actor Frank Donga is of the opinion that leaving Nigeria does not guarantee a person will get rich. He also opined that staying back in Nigeria does not mean the person is more patriotic.

He shared this thought on his Twitter handle this morning April 1.

”The truth is leaving Nigeria does not guarantee you’ll get rich. Likewise, deciding to stay does NOT mean you’re more patriotic. Sometimes, all people want is where they can maximize their potentials & live in peace. Whatever you decide to do, I pray your dreams come true”