Leave PSG, Move To Spain, England – Anelka Tells Mbappe

Damola Areo25 mins ago
0
Mbappe

Former French international, Nicolas Anelka has advised Kylian Mbappe to dump Paris St Germaine and French League for another league.

Anelka who played for Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and others stated that Mbappe won’t be considered that much if he only plays in France.

According to him, he needs to consider playing in Spain or England so as to compete with the best players in the world.

“If you want the biggest accolades, you will have to move from PSG at some point,” Anelka wrote in an open letter published in The Athletic.

“Whatever you do in Paris will be good, but somebody will always say, “Well, you did great for PSG but it was only in France. The best leagues are in England and Spain, so you didn’t compete with the best players in the best league.”

0

