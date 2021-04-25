Leaders Have Turned Youths Into Disaffected Rebels – Dogara

Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the house of representatives, has said that youths have turned into “disaffected rebels” due to the inability of political leaders to put the country’s youth on “sustainable” career paths.

He said this at the 10th convocation of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state on Saturday

The former speaker said the failure to equitably share public utilities has created a perception of marginalisation by a section of the people, especially the youths.

“Inequality and unfairness in appointment and distribution of public utilities create a perception of marginalisation by a section of the people, especially the youths, who have a sense of disaffection and/or resentment,” The PUNCH quoted him as saying.

“Our inability to place the youths on sustainable career paths has turned this useful demography from dutiful labourers to disaffected rebels.”

He advised Nigerians to ensure to choose the right leaders in 2023 to avoid wounding up in trouble.

“Our most immediate challenge now is to bring our disparate peoples together and pull down our barriers, otherwise we cannot build,” he said.

“Issues of development, although absolutely important, are not the most immediate.

“Make no mistake, if we dare get it all wrong in 2023, we would have succeeded in hastening the days of the first four – the famous horsemen of the apocalypse on ourselves – days that will be marked by conquest, war, famine and death. May God forbid.”