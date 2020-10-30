LCCI Reschedules Lagos International Trade Fair Over #EndSARS, COVID

The Lagos International Trade Fair has been rescheduled to hold from December 4 to 13 by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).
The LCCI said that the decision was taken due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the recent #EndSARS protests across the nation.
This was disclosed by Muda Yusuf, LCCI director general (DG), who said that the fair is targetted at recouping loses suffered by businesses as a result of the country’s economy.
“The resolve to hold the 2020 edition of the fair is in line with the need for quick restoration of normalcy in the economic and commercial activities in Lagos state and our support for the ongoing “Protect Lagos” Campaign, which is geared towards rebuilding the centre of excellence,” he said.
“In addition to the general interest fair, the annual international business expo will also feature special days for corporate organisations to showcase their inventions, innovations, and sustainability initiatives simultaneously with the fair.
“The focus, this year, is to facilitate trade and chart a way forward for the economy to exit the impending recession.”
The LCCI head said the fair will facilitate networking amongst exhibitors and visitors seeking to take advantage of discounted prices.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.