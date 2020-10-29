Lawmaker Slams Celebrities Expecting #EndSARS Protest To Be Peaceful

A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olusegun Akande has explained why the carnage in the state occurred in the wake of the #EndSARS protest.

Akande who spoke during a plenary at the state house of assembly asked if celebrities who joined the protest were expecting it to be peaceful when they were feeding people who have no means of eating during the demonstration.

He stated that the ”miscreants” never wanted the protest to end, because they were getting fed. He added that the celebrities didn’t know when to end the protest and move on to dialogue which he described as the “key.”