Lawmaker Slams Celebrities Expecting #EndSARS Protest To Be Peaceful

A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olusegun Akande has explained why the carnage in the state occurred in the wake of the #EndSARS protest.
Akande who spoke during a plenary at the state house of assembly asked if celebrities who joined the protest were expecting it to be peaceful when they were feeding people who have no means of eating during the demonstration.
He stated that the ”miscreants” never wanted the protest to end, because they were getting fed. He added that the celebrities didn’t know when to end the protest and move on to dialogue which he described as the “key.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.