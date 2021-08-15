LAWMA Reopens Ladipo Market

Ladipo auto-spare parts market in Mushin has been reopened for business by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), after substantial compliance with rules and regulations by the traders to sustain a clean and hygienic environment in the market.

A release signed by the Head of Public Affairs, LAWMA, Mr. Hakeem Akinleye, ssid the market was reopened having met the demands set for the resumption of business activities, adding that the leadership of the market has signed an undertaken not to breach any waste management law.

Stating further that the Authority would not condone any form of indiscriminate waste dumping and other environmental infractions, especially at market facilities across the State, Akinleye noted that such acts had attendant negative consequences on the environment and residents.

He maintained that LAWMA would continue to monitor the situation at Ladipo market and other marketplaces to ensure full compliance with the environmental laws of the State, warning that the Authority would clamp down on errant shopping centres, whose activities pose dangers to the environment.

Akinleye, however, appealed to residents to imbibe the attitude of keeping the environment clean at all times by bagging their wastes and patronising assigned PSP operators.

While stressing that LAWMA was committed to making Lagos cleaner and livable for all, the Public Affairs Officer implored residents to call LAWMA toll-free numbers: 07080601020 and 617 (for GLO users), for inquiries on waste management related issues.