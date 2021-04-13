Headline

Lawan Urges Peace, National Unity, Prayers For Nigeria During Ramadan

Damola Areo6 hours ago
1
Senate President Reacts To Death Of Murray-Bruce
Senate President Ahmad Lawan (image courtesy Nigerian Senate)
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, urges the Muslim Ummah to stress messages of peace, love and National unity as the Holy Month of Ramadan begins across the Islamic world.

Lawan urges them to remember the Holy Month as a period of fasting, sober reflection, self-discipline and sacrifice.
“I urge us to remember our dear country in our prayers as we seek to overcome the challenges we are facing as a nation.
“This is in the realisation that Allah is the Almighty, kind and greater than all human problems.
“I enjoin us to stress the importance of peace, love, generosity and unity in our teachings during this sacred period.
“We should also not let down our guards in the observance of COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols in our spiritual and other activities during the Holy Month,” Lawan said.
The Senate President wishes the Muslim Ummah a blissful Ramadan.

Tags
Damola Areo6 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Nigerians Battle Senators As Hate Speech Bill Passes Second Reading

Senate Suspends Plenary Over Death Of National Assembly Members

16 mins ago
Insecurity In Nigeria: Southeast Governors Endorse Community Policing

Fulani Herdsmen Not Behind Attack On Ebonyi Community – Govt

1 hour ago
Muhammadu Buhari

Ramadan: Reject Voices Of Division, Buhari Tells Muslims

6 hours ago

Igbos Are Major Stakeholders In Nigeria – Uzodinma

6 hours ago
Back to top button