Lawan Urges Peace, National Unity, Prayers For Nigeria During Ramadan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, urges the Muslim Ummah to stress messages of peace, love and National unity as the Holy Month of Ramadan begins across the Islamic world.

Lawan urges them to remember the Holy Month as a period of fasting, sober reflection, self-discipline and sacrifice.

“I urge us to remember our dear country in our prayers as we seek to overcome the challenges we are facing as a nation.

“This is in the realisation that Allah is the Almighty, kind and greater than all human problems.

“I enjoin us to stress the importance of peace, love, generosity and unity in our teachings during this sacred period.

“We should also not let down our guards in the observance of COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols in our spiritual and other activities during the Holy Month,” Lawan said.

The Senate President wishes the Muslim Ummah a blissful Ramadan.