Lawan Salutes Abdusalami At 79

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, felicitates with former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

Lawan rejoices with his family, friends and numerous well-wishers of the elder statesman on the auspicious occasion.

He says the General will forever be remembered for his demonstration of uncommon statesmanship and patriotism by quickly guiding Nigeria into the Fourth Republic, which has been our country’s most enduring democratic dispensation.

The Senate President praises General Abubakar’s efforts since his retirement in the promotion of peace, unity and good governance in Nigeria.

Lawan prays to Allah to grant the General many more years in good health so that he can continue his selfless service to his fatherland.