Lawan Hails Osinbajo At 64

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 64th birthday.

Lawan said, “I rejoice with the Vice President, His Excellency, @ProfOsinbajo, on the occasion of his 64th birthday today.

“I join his family and friends across and outside Nigeria in celebrating the erudite lawyer, intellectual giant, respected religious leader and distinguished administrator on this auspicious occasion.

“His Excellency, Professor Osinbajo, has made his marks in his many fields of endeavour and particularly in the administration of our great nation.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to imbue him with wisdom and good health as he ably supports President Muhammadu Buhari in their patriotic mission to transform Nigeria and unite its people in happiness and prosperity.

“Mr Vice President, here is again wishing you a happy birthday, many happy returns of the day and many more years in robust health.”