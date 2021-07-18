Lawan Full Of Gratitude To Buhari Over Federal Presence In Yobe

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and his government for considering his people in Yobe State for Federal government projects.

Lawan could not hide his emotional feeling of satisfaction after on-the-spot assessment of the progress made on some Federal projects in his Yobe North Senatorial District at the weekend.

Some of the ongoing projects include: Government Science Secondary School, Gashua, Mother Care Center, IDPs Housing Estate, School Clinic and Hostels at Federal University, Gashua, Gasamu-Gogaram Road and Gogaram-Dasama Road.

Speaking at the construction site of the 36 km Gasamu-Gogaram Road in Jakusko Local Government Area, Lawan described the project as a major one that would enhance the development of that part of the country.

“The environment is entirely populated by farmers. Our people in the rural areas are largely farmers and this area hasn’t had the opportunity to have access road.

“Therefore this road is going to establish this part of the country as an agricultural hub. Our farmers will have the opportunity to evacuate their agricultural products to markets in various parts of the country.

“We are all happy. We are very expectant. We are jubilant. We are pleased with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the construction of this road,” Lawan said.

The Senate President said his people had been abandoned and neglected for so long but with Buhari government, they had never had it so good.

“This is why we are saying that people should support this administration and our people particularly because we have never had it so good like this.

“We were in a way abandoned to our faith for a long time in the history of this country but since the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came into the office, we have received the kind of attention that other previous administrations denied us.

“I want to commend the Federal Government for this investment and I want to assure the Federal government and the people of Nigeria that this investment is a worthwhile investment and it will add value to the lives of the people in this part of the country and indeed also add value to the economy of our country.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Federal government of Nigeria particularly the President for giving Yobe North and indeed Yobe State the focus that the people from this part of the country really need.

“We have been neglected for so long. These projects, we are very grateful but we will like to see many more projects because the deficit maybe from 1914 when Nigeria became a country, from the amalgamation, government just came and left without thinking that there are people in this part of the country.

“Most of the good things the government provides, we just hear of them, we read about them, we watch them as if we are aliens or some kind of strangers in Nigeria but this administration has given us some attention and we are very pleased and of course we will retaliate by being always loyal to our country and our government and our people are peace loving people.

“For me this is a moment of joy. I feel very happy. Very pleased and very relieved really because when you represent people and you are able to attract the attention of the government, to bring some kind of support and relief to the lives of the people, you feel very pleased, very fulfilled but I will not be completely relieved until when this projects at the moment, are completed and many more projects are given to us,” Lawan said.