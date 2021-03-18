Laurie Idahosa Apologises To Pete Edochie Over Comment On His Mother

Clergywoman Laurie Idahosa has apologised for saying actor Pete Edochie’s mum was a child bride for marrying a 40-year-old at the age of 15.

Pete had in an interview said:

”“My mother was not educated. She was not in love with my father. My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married. He told them to get a wife for him.

“My uncle went out to a neighboring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married. The women came out. He looked around and picked one and that was it.

“He brought this 15-year-old who didn’t have the courage to look at my father. She gave him ten children and was still shy. Seven boys and three girls.” he said

Ms Idahosa was appalled by his comment and left her remarks on LIB’s Instagram page. She wrote;

” How can he laugh about her being “shy?” Oga, she was not shy. She was a victim of rape and was a child bride. She wasn’t respectful of his age, she was afraid for her life. Know the difference and adjust this story… start telling the truth!”

However, the Clergywoman has now apologised in a video for her comment stating that it was misinterpreted.