Lauretta Onochie’s Tweet Promoting APC in 2020 Surfaces

A tweet by presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie promoting the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2020 has surfaced.

Recall that Onochie who appeared before the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, July 8, denied being a member of the party.

According to her, she quit partisan politics after President Muhammadu Buhari was reelected in 2019.

She said, “I have seen the petitions against me, but I stand for justice and fairness. Thus, nobody has anything to fear. I am madam due process and this is the reason behind my attacks, because I follow the law and due process.

“Since Buhari was elected as president for the second term, I have removed myself from everything about politics.

“Since 2019, I don’t have anything to do with politics. As I am sitting down here, I am not a member of any political party in this country.”

Hours later, her tweet promoting the APC was dug out.

In the tweet, she said, “There is DEFINITELY an APC e-NEC meeting TOMORROW. We are going through a growth process. Thank you everyone.”