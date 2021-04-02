LASTMA Arrest One Chance Robbers In Lekki-Ajah

The officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today, Thursday, 1st of April, 2021 at around 11.30pm to 12.00noon apprehended an unnumbered, wine coloured Toyota Camry sedan vehicle at Ikate, Lekki-Ajah axis of the State. The car, that was being driven suspiciously against traffic popularly known as one-way driving, was accosted by the LASTMA officers.

It was revealed that while the driver was being interviewed by the officers, a lady came raising the alarm that she boarded the vehicle unknowingly that it was a one-chance vehicle, she further narrated that all her valuables were forcefully taken away from her and they include her phone, ATM debit card and some other items.

The two one-chance robbers and the victim were subsequently taken and handed over to the police division at Maroko by the LASTMA officers for thorough investigation and prosecution by the police.

The @gm_lastma, Olajide Oduyoye, in his comment praised the LASTMA officers who carried out this feat and said that LASTMA does not only manage traffic on Lagos roads but also render humanitarian services on our roads.

He recalled the assistance rendered by some LASTMA officers to a pregnant lady and her child at Fagba area of Iju-Ishaga axis of the State, who had an accident on a commercial motorcycle that plied one-way about a week and a half back now.

Oduyoye enjoined Lagos residents to always be vigilant when embarking on commercial vehicles, insist on drivers obeying the Lagos State Traffic Law as promulgated by the Lagos State House of Assembly and generally encourage our traffic officers while on their duty posts so that they can do more.