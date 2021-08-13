LASHMA Launches ILERA EKO In Ikorodu

In its efforts to sustain the promotion of universal and quality healthcare for residents, the Lagos State Government has launched the ‘Ilera Eko’ Divisional Office at the General Hospital, Ikorodu.

Speaking during the launch, the Board Chairman, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Adetokunbo Alakija, represented by Dr. Tunde Akintade, listed the benefits of the scheme to include outpatient care for common ailments and conditions such as malaria, management of uncomplicated chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

Other benefits, the Chairman said, include treatment of HIV and tuberculosis, minor surgeries such as incision drainage, herniorrhaphy, appendectomy, pharmaceutical care, health promotion and diseases prevention.

He disclosed that enrollees on the scheme are able to receive treatment at a registered hospital without payment as long as it covers the scope of the scheme subscribed to.

Dr. Alakija further stressed that enrollees also enjoy free consultation with the doctor as well as free drug prescription and dosage, saying there are different packages, which include family and individual plans.

His words: “The annual payment of N40,000 covers a family of six – father, mother and four children below 18 years, which automatically grants them access to a full year of uninterrupted access to hospitals registered to the family. An individual can also enjoy the same benefits with N8,500 annually, at any hospital of their choice under the State Health Scheme.”

He, however, noted that children that are 18 years and above would have to register under the individual plan.

In her remarks, the General Manager, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, urged residents of Ikorodu to support the programme and take full advantage of the scheme that is open to all.

Dr. Zamba said that a resident can register through any of the LASHMA designated enrolment points spread across the State or via LASHMA website –lashma.com or www.lashma.lagosstate.gov.ng, having paid the premium in any of the designated banks.

She commended the Sanwo-Olu administration’s determination towards ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for Lagosians.