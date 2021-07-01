LASEMA Averts Fire Disaster In Lagos Gas Explosion

LASEMA in just concluded overnight operations under Dopemu and Ojuelegba Bridges, has succeeded in averting major fire incidences in Lagos, through timely and prompt interventions today 1st July, 2021.

Quick response and interventions of LASEMA Response Teams to the Dopemu under bridge gas explosion where a gas pipeline at the front of P. Food Company that gutted fire was quickly nipped in the bud, to avert what could have resulted in another devastating gas fire in Lagos.

The incident which was reported through the Agency’s Toll Free 767 and 112 lines at 11:43P.M, was quelled and blanketed in an operation that lasted a gruelling 30 minutes where LASEMA and other responders tactically brought the resultant fire under quick control precisely at 12:33A.M.

The 30-minute operation conducted by the LASEMA Response Team, LASEMA Fire Unit and Lagos State Fire and Safety Services, concluded it’s operation with blanketing of the entire area surrounding the incident site, to ensure the area does not suffer secondary incidents through a re-ignition of fire in that axis of Lagos.

“Situation Report on the Gas Explosion at Dopemu Under Bridge has it that, ‘Upon arrival of the Agency response teams to the scene of incident, it was discovered that a gas pipeline at the front of P.Food Company gutted fire

‘The cause of fire can not be ascertained yet. However, with the prompt response of emergency responders, the inferno has been put off.

‘LASEMA Fire Unit and the Lagos State Fire and Safety Services blanketed the entire area with the drainage surrounding it.

‘Operation concluded. Teams heading back to Base”.

In a similar development this morning, LASEMA averted another disaster-in-waiting with swift response to the incident at Jacob street, off Ojuelegba road, where fire broke out in some shanties due to causes yet to be ascertained.

The operation was conducted by the LASEMA Response Team, LASEMA Fire Unit, Lagos State Fire and Safety Services, Federal Fire Service and members of Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police.

Situation report emmanating on the fire outbreak at Jacob street, Off Ojuelegba road that has it that, “Upon arrival at the scene of incident, some shanties were seen engulfed by fire.

“The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Deliberate efforts were made to put out the fire by the Agency’s Response Teams, Lagos State Fire and Safety Services, the Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Police.

“The fire has been successfully put out by the combined efforts of the LASEMA Response Team, alongside the LRU Fire Unit, Lagos State Fire and Safety Services, Federal Fire Services and Nigeria Police.

“Operation concluded. LASEMA Response Teams are heading back to Base”.

In a related development, LASEMA and it’s collaborators were available on “High Alert” at the incident scene of a fallen oil tanker to avert fire and the resultant devastation that would have followed around Genopo junction, Ajara road along Badagry expressway, in Badagry axis Lagos, if it had spilt it’s content and exploded.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday afternoon when an oil tanker loaded to capacity with 33,000 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS, fell on it’s side while attempting to maneuver it’s way into a filling station to discharge it’s highly flammable content around Genopo junction, Ajara road in Badagry.

Situation Report regarding a fallen oil tanker at Tanden road, off Agric road by Gbenopo junction, Ajara Badagry has it that, “On getting to the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a Mack truck conveying an oil tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS fell into a drainage.

“Further investigation conducted revealed that the Mack truck while trying to enter into “NAMOS” filling station went too close to the drainage and unfortunately, edge of the drainage caved in and the truck tilted to the left and eventually fell onto its side.

“No loss of lives, nor injuries were recorded.

“The Agency’s LRT, Lagos State Fire and Safety Services, the Nigerian Police Force, members of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps and members of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, were readily available on ground.

“Trans-loading operation ongoing.

“Transloading safely completed. No spillage. LRU returning to Base.