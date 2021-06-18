Land Seller Narrates How He Raped, Killed A Woman In Rivers

A land seller has been paraded by the Nigeria Police Force after he and his gang allegedly raped and killed a woman.

Prince Reuben, the suspect, told the police that he had lured the victim to the bush in the guise of trying to show her land he wanted to sell to her.

Police spokesman, CP Frank Mba, narrated the incident, saying, “Joy was kidnapped. They took her into the forest, gang-raped her, stole her N20,000 and then shot her to death.

“After killing her, they poured acid on her body and then threw it into the forest. Nwaba, Chinedu and Promise are currently at large”, Mba said.

In his confession, Reuben recalled how the victim called to inform him that she was ready to see the land.

“Before then, my friends told me that they were going to kidnap her and make money from her. I said no problem.