Lampard Set To Join Chelsea Rivals

Former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has emerged as a leading contender to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace this summer, according to the UK Telegraph.

Lampard, who was sacked at Stamford Bridge in January, is now a “frontrunner” for the Palace hotseat.

Hodgson’s deal ends this summer and he looks to leave the South London club after six years.

The 73-year-old took charge of his 361st game in the English top-flight, as Palace lost 3-1 at Southampton on Tuesday evening.

Talks over Hodgson’s future have been delayed until the season is over, but it is believed he is on his way out of Selhurst Park.

Lampard, who managed Derby County before taking over at Chelsea in 2019, has been identified as Crystal Palace’s main managerial target with the former England midfielder said to be keen on managing a Premier League side.