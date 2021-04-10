Lampard Opens Up On Offers Since Chelsea Sacking

Former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard ha opened up about a few offers he has gotten since leaving The Blues.

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea who replaced him with former Paris St Germain manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Since his exit from the club, the former England international has gotten many offers but says they don’t seem quite right.

“Nobody wants to lose their job. But when you go into this career, it can happen, no matter how good you think you are.

“It’s given me a lot more time to be at home. It’s been great to be around the family.

“I’ve had some opportunities that have come up in the last six weeks, two months, that have been flattering, but not the right thing. They were not quite right,” Lampard said.