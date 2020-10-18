Lampard Backs Kepa After Mistake against Southampton

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has said that he would continue to support Kepa Arrizabalaga following his latest mistake in the club’s 3-3 draw against Southampton.

Chelsea took the lead thanks to a brace from Timo Werner.

However, Southampton equalized with their second goal coming from a mistake Kepa made in goal after a back pass from Kurt Zouma.

“He made two really good saves in the match today, but of course people’s eyes will be drawn to the second goal and I understand that.

“But it wasn’t just Kepa who was involved in that goal. So that’s the unfortunate world of being a goalkeeper.

“And it’s clear that Mendy at the moment is injured and will probably be fit in the next week or two weeks, and then that will be the decision for me to make about who plays,” Lampard told his post-match press conference.