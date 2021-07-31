Lamar Odom ordered to pay nearly $400,000 in child support case

Lamar Odom has been ordered to pay nearly $400,000 to his ex-girlfriend after he allegedly stopped paying her child support and other costs related to their two kids.

Liza Morales sued the ex-Los Angeles Laker in May, claiming he hasn’t been honoring their 2015 settlement agreement over their now-adult children since June 2020.

Morales alleged that Odom was behind on child support, college costs and tuition, as well as rent for the Lower Manhattan apartment where she lives with their kids, Destiny, 23, and Lamar Jr., 19, prompting an eviction case against her.

At a court hearing last month, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper granted Morales’ request for a default judgment against Odom, since he hadn’t appeared in the case to defend himself against the claims.

Cooper then signed his judgment, made public Thursday, July 29, ordering Odom to pay $380,549 in child support, rent arrears, college costs and her legal fees in the case.

Lamar Odom must also fund a life insurance policy worth $1 million, with his ex as the beneficiary, by Friday, the judge said. Otherwise, Morales “may enter a judgement against Lamar Odom for an additional $1,000,000,” reads the order, signed July 20.

