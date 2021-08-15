Lalong Imposes Curfew In Plateau Communities Over Killings

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has imposed a curfew from 6pm to 6am in Jos North, Bassa and Jos South LGAs of the State.

This is in reaction to the attack at Rukuba road area of Jos North LGA of Plateau State which saw the loss of many lives with others injured.

The curfew shall remain in place subject to further review by the State Security Council.

Lalong, in a statement said, “Sequel to the unfortunate breach of peace along Rukuba road, Jos North LGA on 14th August 2021, where a convoy of commuters was attacked, leading to killing of innocent persons, I have received briefings on the situation from the relevant heads of security agencies.

He said, “Having reviewed the reports and monitored the unfolding scenario, Government is concerned about the persisting tensions and reported attempts by some persons to take the laws into their hands by threatening to attack individuals and private facilities, as well as public property. ”

According to him, “In order to avoid further deterioration of the situation and to protect lives and properties of citizens, I have directed the imposition of curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Governments commencing 6pm to 6am from 14th August, 2021.

“The curfew shall remain in place subject to further review by the State Security Council”, he maintained.

The Governor urged citizens to abide by the directive to enable security personnel maintain law and order in the affected areas and deal with those attempting to foment trouble by taking advantage of the situation to perpetrate crime.

Lalong further stated that, Government will continue to monitor the unfolding situation and take further necessary measures to ensure the safety of “lives and properties”.

“While I deeply sympathize with the families of those who lost their loved ones, and those injured in the unfortunate event, I call for calm and appeal to our citizens to avoid any action or utterances that will further inflame the situation.

He however stress that, “This is purely a criminal conduct and should not be given any ethnic or religious colouration”.