Lalong Condemns Destruction Of Farmlands In Plateau

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Plateau: Lalong Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict On His Re-Election
Governor Simon Lalong. Image credit: Channels Tv

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has condemned the destruction of farmlands in the state.

Lalong described the action as criminal, adding that it is capable of leaving the entire state and Nigeria with food shortage.

He said this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos.

“The recent case of such intentional decimation of farm crops in Kpachudu, Jebbu Miango in Bassa Local Government Area is totally condemnable and unacceptable.

“From the reports, this is a carefully planned and executed act that is not only meant to provoke crisis, suspicion and instability in the area, but also render the victims poor and hungry.

“What these criminals fail to understand is that such actions will eventually leave the entire state and the country with food shortages where even the perpetrators will not escape,” he was quoted by NAN.

