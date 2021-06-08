Lai Mohammed Charges Journalists On Peace, Security

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said journalists have a role to play in ensure peace and security in Nigeria.

Mohammed said this at the opening of 3rd National Conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt.

The Minister was represented at the event by Mrs Bosede Adebayo, the Zonal Director of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Port Harcourt zone, said that there was no alternative to one Nigeria.

“You must be committed to the peace and sustainability of the corporate existence of Nigeria. I want to say that, we are better as one Nigeria, ” he said.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State who was also present described the theme of the conference: “The Media, Insecurity and National Unity” as appropriate, considering the current security challenges in Nigeria.

“The media has to work in collaboration with other stakeholders in restoring peace and stability in Nigeria,” he said.