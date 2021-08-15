Lagos Trains 280 Youths On Solar Technology

The Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment has flagged off a 10-week training programme for 280 unemployed youths towards global certification on Solar Farm Construction Technology for the supply of electricity in Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, speaking at the commencement of the training programme, said the State government is relentless in its resolve to equip the youths in readiness for the future and would continue to align with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda by escalating efforts on a global scale through training and equipping of youngsters in the State.

She said the Ministry, in collaboration with the International Institute of Technology and Application (IITA) Georgia, USA, designed the training towards a global certification in Solar Technology while the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) would equip the participants with the skill set to install and maintain solar electricity generation system such as Solar Farm with voltage up to 16,000 volts associated with transformers.

Arobieke told the gathering that electricity plays an important role in the socio-economic and technological development of every nation and presently, demand outstrips the epileptic supply of electricity in Nigeria. She said that the inadequate supply, which constitutes a clog in the development and progress of the country, necessitated the initiative.

The Commissioner explained that “The Training Programme is free of tuition but would have cost $7000 per student, an equivalent of N3,500,000. The training will come with a free virtual learning management system on canvas.instructive.com for all downloadable textbooks, videos, PowerPoint slides, lesson notes, quizzes and more for two years as a revision platform towards passing the certification examination”.

“The Photovoltaic (PV) System Installation training course was also aimed at providing participants with the necessary skills for design, installation, commission, inspection, and maintenance of solar systems”, she added.

She further said that Solar Farm can be constructed in a piecemeal fashion and will be a gateway to solving the problem of incessant power failure and shortage as well as creating employment potential for the youths, stating that the trainees are to sit for a certification examination as a personal responsibility of each candidate after the training programme.

“Trainees will also be put on a four-week hands-on practical sessions, as well as planning and financing the micro solar farm for them, through the African Development Bank, private sector and external investors for trainees, who would opt for self-employment”, Arobieke added.

While delivering her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Kafayat Ajenifuja, commended the International Institute of Technology and Application (IITA) for collaborating with the Ministry to train the Youths, stressing that the gesture would be a great contribution towards equipping unemployed youths and the attainment of a Greater Lagos vision.

She, however, urged the beneficiaries to maximise the opportunity that would help them to chart a course for a greater future, stressing that the initiative was designed to enhance wealth creation and employability skills among the youths in Lagos State.