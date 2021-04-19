Lagos To Partially Close Opebi Road

LASG will partially close Opebi Road for the next stage of construction of the Collector Drain for the purpose of de-flooding the corridor for two weekends, starting from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th of April and Friday 30th April to Sunday 2nd May, 2021

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Oladeinde, noted that the next phase which has been indicated as the final stage by the Contractor would require the introduction of Box Culvert across Opebi road by Chrisland School.

He explained that the first part of the culvert construction will commence next Friday night, April 23 and would be completed on Sunday, April 25, 2021, while the second and final part will start on Friday, 30th April and finish on Sunday, 2nd of May, 2021.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the lane under construction will be barred from vehicular movement as a counter-flow would be created on the other lane to allow vehicles to access their desired destinations.

Oladeinde assured that traffic management personnel will be on ground to manage movement during this period, while soliciting for the cooperation of motorists to minimise inconveniences during the course of the construction period.

He also appealed to the motoring public to obey all traffic laws and cooperate with traffic officers deployed in the axis to ease traffic situation and enhance vehicular movement during the period.