Lagos To Enhance Tourism Potential

Following the successful performance of a Yoruba cultural drama titled: “Obi Atorogbo” at the Epe Theatre, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, has assured residents of Epe and its environs of maximum exploration of tourism potentials within the division for economic development to benefit indigenes of the ancient town.

Addressing cultural enthusiasts of the community, who stormed the Epe Theatre on Saturday to witness the live performance of “Obi Atorogbo”, a dramatic cultural ballet by the Footprints of David, Bonu said that the emergence of a tourism lover and cultural promoter, Princess Olayemi Animashaun as the incumbent Chairperson of Epe Local Government will signal a rejuvenation of tourism activities.

He revealed that several other tourism and cultural events have been identified by the State Government for the benefit of Epe residents, stressing that one of such initiatives is the proposed Fish Festival to be hosted in Epe soon.

The Special Adviser explained the rationale behind the cultural performance in Epe, saying “we have decided to take this play around the State because it illustrates our cultural heritage (Obi and Atorogbo). I implore everyone here to pay attention to all necessary details so that the inherent message in the play would not be lost”.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of Epe Local Government, Princess Olayemi Animashaun, said the State Government is changing the narrative in the tourism sector to ensure uniformity in development plans and policies, while Epe is also maximising its tourism, arts and culture potentials by aligning with the growth framework of the present administration.

She promised to pursue the vision of taking tourism beyond the level of fun, relaxation and social integration to the level where entertainment and tourism would become the major source of income generation for the Local Government Area.

“In a bid to boost the IGR via tourism in Epe Local Government, we intend to create a friendly atmosphere for tourism activities to thrive because we have the belief that when the right atmosphere is available for businesses to operate, economic activities will increase thereby positively impacting the resources available at the Government’s disposal”, Animashaun noted.

She described the cultural performance of the Yoruba Classical Ballet titled “Obi AtOrogbo” as a blend of visual and dramatic display of creative ingenuity that will inspire, entertain and drive home a powerful message with its sublime artistic concept.

The Oloja of Epe, Oba Ishola Animashaun, while offering traditional prayers for the organisers, commended the cultural performance by Footprints of David under the tutelage of Seun Awobajo.

He underscored the role of formal education in the creative cultural performance of the drama, just as he called on talented youths and individuals within Epe and across the State to embrace education even as they develop and pursue their different areas of passion and creativity.