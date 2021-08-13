Lagos To Collaborate With LASU On Traffic Management

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has declared its intention to collaborate with the Lagos State University (LASU), in a bid to tackle challenges in traffic management and transportation across the State.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this during the courtesy visit of a delegation from LASU School of Transport, urged the academia to raise the bar and broaden the scope of transportation studies by coming up with solutions peculiar to the State.

Oladeinde explained that the Lagos State Transport Policy will be unveiled later in the year, adding that agencies within the purview of the Ministry of Transportation will work with the school to effectively transform the sector.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, thanked the delegation for the visit and assured the team that the Ministry will consolidate and integrate all ideas presented by the School of Transport, while providing relevant infrastructure that will improve learning and innovation for the good of the sector.

Earlier, the Dean of the School of Transport, LASU, Professor Charles Asenime, noted that the key mandate of the School is to synergise activities of the Ministry and School to provide skilled and professional manpower that will tackle transportation problems, noting that the partnership will provide field knowledge and sharpen the creativity of LASU students.

Also, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation and Head of Department, Transport Technology and Infrastructure, in the School, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, suggested that a budget be provided for the school to execute the strategies identified for action.

He also proposed that students of the School of Transport be tutored on professional driving and issued certification by Lagos State Drivers Institute upon graduation.