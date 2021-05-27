Lagos To Close Eko Bridge For 10 Weeks

The Lagos State Government has said it will close the Eko Bridge for ten weeks from June 4 to August 13.

The closure which will be from Costain to Alaka inbound National Stadium will be for emergency repair work on the bridge.

Making the announcement in a statement, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, advised motorists to find alternative routes during the period.

”Traffic from Apongbon to Alaka, Stadium, Inner Surulere or Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Eko Bridge to access Costain Roundabout to Iponri through Alaka and Funso Williams Avenue.

”Similarly, motorists from Eko bridge will have to navigate their desired destinations through Costain Roundabout to Abebe Village( by Nigerian Breweries Plc) through Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya, to access Shitta Roundabout by Stadium under bridge to Funso Williams Avenue to Dorman-Long Bridge and Fadeyi-Ikorodu Road.

“Motorists can gain access to Apongbon through CMS Outer Marina Road to connect Ebute Metta Ikorodu Road to access their destinations.

”Motorists from Apongbon can pass through CMS to Outer Marina to Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge, Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu road will also be available,” Oladeinde said.

He appealed to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply these corridors, to take note of the diversion routes.

The commissioner further urged motorists to bear the inconveniences, as the project was aimed at achieving a seamless, safe and efficient transport system that would meet the transportation needs of a larger population.

He, however, advised road users to comply with directives from the State’s Traffic Management Personnel.

“In like manner, traffic directions and road signals would be made available to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction work lasts,” he said.